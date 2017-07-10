Fan Fest Is Truly A Festival For Fans • Latino Sports

Miami, Fl. – It was an interesting day today at the All-Star Fan Fest. Baseball fans from all over the country were in seventh heaven as they were able to buy everything you could imagine, play games, enter raffles, participate in an auction to buy unique and rare baseball items, play interactive baseball games, visit a Negro League museum and get autographs from past and present players.

There was something for baseball fans of all ages. It truly is a baseball heaven for all, but especially for children who were the majority of those in attendance.

There were also many independent vendors selling baseball memorabilia. One of the most interesting vendors was the Clemente Clubhouse specializing in Roberto Clemente memorabilia. It was a pleasure seeing Paul Kutch, who heads the Clemente Clubhouse and was a major supplier to the Latino Sports Clubhouse, our former retail operation. If there is a Clemente collectible out there, Paul has it. I urge all Clemente fans in Miami to visit Fan Fest and see the incredible Clemente collectibles that the Clemente Clubhouse has to offer.

Roberto Clemente is still one of the most popular players still loved by fans as it was seen by the number of Clemente Jersey’s worn throughout Fan Fest. It was the most popular jersey of any former player being worn.

Chevrolet, T Mobile, Bank of America, Topps, Budweiser, and Rawlings were just a few of the major sponsors that were present with exhibits promoting their products and involving fans to enter raffles, or soliciting information for prizes.

Fan Fest is truly that, a festival for fans.