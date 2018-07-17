FanFest: Heaven For Baseball Families • Latino Sports

Washington, DC: If you’re a baseball fan, or if you just want to have fun and have something for the entire family then FanFest is definitely a must. This years FanFest is being held at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in the business district of D.C. a great location for both the locals and the tourist to attend.

Every All-Star Weekend has a FanFest that is specifically organized for every baseball and non-baseball fan. It was a real pleasure to attend this year’s FanFest and see so many events for every baseball fan and for every age.

If you’re a collector, you will find some of the top baseball collectors selling everything that you might be looking for. If you just want to get an autograph of legendary players, then this is your place and every few hours they had veterans signing. I saw Rollie Fingers, Juan Marichal and Carlos Baerga. If you’re a serious upscale collector and looking for that one rare, one of a kind Roberto Clemente, or Mantle piece they have an auction with some very unique pieces to choose and bid on. If you are not into baseball, but you have young children and just want to expose them to healthy activities then FanFest is for you.

If you’re a historian, or just want to learn more about baseball history, if you love museums then you will love to visit the Negro League exhibit and the impressive display of the Hispanic Heritage Baseball Museum Hall of Fame exhibit.

I was also impressed with he number of the sponsoring companies that had hands on, interactive activities for children of all ages. Finally, if you just love to go to these places to get freebies, then get ready to walk away with loads of items that just about every sponsor was giving just for trying out their venue. Honorable mention has to also be given to all of the food vendors that provided a large selection of food for everyone.