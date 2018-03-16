Felix Verdejo: Ready For a New Beginning • Latino Sports

Top Rank Boxing

New York: Saturday night at the Hulu Theatre at Madison Square Garden it’s about longtime Hall of Fame promoters Bob Arum and Don King reuniting as friendly rivals for a Top Rank/King card of boxing televised on ESPN. The main event with undefeated Jose Ramirez, 21-0, 16 KO’s, opposing Imar Iman for the vacant WBC super lightweight title is the 2,000th world title bout in the 55-year old history of the Mexico based World Boxing Council.

Ramirez is promoted by Top Rank and Iman is one of the few fighters that remain under the Don King banner.

And there is another story line with 24-year old Felix Verdejo. The lightweight from San Juan, at one time was on the verge of becoming the next boxing superstar from Puerto Rico in a category with Felix Trinidad the Hall of Famer and four time champion Miguel Cotto.

Verdejo makes his sixth appearance at the venue on the undercard of a St. Patrick’s night of boxing opposing (38-2,32 KO’s) Antonio Lozada Jr. in a bout scheduled for 10-rounds. For Verdejo, who has had his share of setbacks this is considered to be his new beginning after being idle for 13 months due to injuries and a severe accident driving a motorcycle.

Said Verdejo this week in New York, once a ranked fighter in the division, “I am very hungry and motivated. I will take the first step in reclaiming what is mine. I want to be back in the same position I was before. Although I am coming off a long layoff, I have been in the gym training very hard.”

He added, “Now I feel I am more mature physically and mentally. I will show that in the ring this Saturday.”

However for Verdejo to make a statement, and once again be considered a serious threat in the division, there is a lot of work to be done. He was always considered a knockout artist and capable of finishing off opponents but his last few fights have gone the distance. The critics said Verdejo would never be in the class of Trinidad, Cotto, or with many of the other legendary boxing champions from Puerto Rico.

The injuries to his left hand and a knee with that almost fatal ride on a motorcycle did not help his status as a fighter to be a viable threat, but Bob Arum and Top Rank remained loyal and Verdejo begins this climb back up the ladder Saturday evening in New York. And many of those fans of boxing from Puerto Rico will be looking for Verdejo to continue that rise as possibly being the next Felix Trinidad or Miguel Cotto.

However, Verdejo, never saw this being a comparable issue to those legendary champions. He said again when asked, “I am working to get there.” And there are those who say, Verdejo will never top the popularity or in ring styles of Trinidad and Cotto. This is boxing and styles makes fights as does a proper marketing plan that his promoters at Top Rank had formulated for him from the beginning

“Great personality, great smile, and he is a tremendous fighter,” said Arum about Verdejo in the past. He has also had the promotional rights to Trinidad and Cotto and that speaks volumes as Arum looks to continue promoting Verdejo with this new beginning.

The recently retired Cotto drew a record number of sellouts at the Garden and was the main event on the eve of the annual National Puerto Rican Day Parade during his tenure at Top Rank. That helped propel the popularity of Cotto more with the New York Puerto Rican community, between holding a public workout at an annual street fair in the Bronx and speaking to kids at community centers in the tri state area.

That similar marketing strategy for Verdejo was held, that is until the setbacks occurred. So can Felix Verdejo regain that momentum and begin this resurgence with a dominant performance Saturday night at the Garden?

Arum and Top Rank are confident it can happen. Verdejo this week at workouts and a final press conference has his usual smile and appeared to be in boxing shape. There were no indications about problems making weight and questions about the setbacks were in the past.

After this fight there are possibly two more scheduled this year. Perhaps a string of wins will quiet the skeptics and the real Felix Verdejo will indeed be on the way to what was expected.

