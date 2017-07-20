Yadier Finally Receives His LatinoMVP Award • Latino Sports

New York, NY – In 2012, Yadier Molina signed a $75 million five-year extension with the St. Louis Cardinals through 2017. The contract included a $1 million signing bonus, and a no-trade clause with a mutual option for 2018 worth another $15 million. The deal made him the second-highest paid catcher in the majors. That contract, or not Molina had a great 2012 season.

His .315 BA, 76 RBI’s, 22 home runs, 159 hits and 28 doubles prompted Molina as a candidate for National League MVP. He came in fourth on that vote, but he came in first for the LatinoMVP award that is the oldest and most respected award given to Latino players and athletes.

Unfortunately, due to a series of issues regarding communication he was never given the actual physical award, a unique and one of a kind water color painting done by nationally recognized artist, James Fiorentino.

This week, Yadier came to New York to face off against the NY Mets and as a result of another award that Latino Sports is giving to all participants in the 2017 World Baseball Classic there was much more communication with Molina, his agent and Latino Sports. As a result, yesterday we were finally able to hand him his 2012 LatinoMVP award.

When Molina saw the award, he was impressed and smiled knowing that the hype he had been told about this prestigious award was not all hype. He thanked Latino Sports for the award and posed with much pride and his painting that will surely become one of the most highlighted trophies in his home.