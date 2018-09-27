 First Dominican In MLB Honored Yesterday • Latino Sports

Bronx, NY: In 1945, Osvaldo José Virgil Pichardo migrated to the Bronx from his native Dominican Republic when he was 13 years old. Three years later at the age of 16 he was a student at Dewitt Clinton High School in the Bronx. He loved baseball and played a lot in Crotona Park. This was in 1948 and being a Dominican in the Bronx meant you played baseball with the Puerto Rican leagues in Crotona Park.

Ozzie, as he is known, loved the game and had a talent that caught the attention of a scout who recommended him to the New York Giants.

On September 23, 1956, he became the first Dominican to play in the Majors when he started for the New York Giants at third base against the Philadelphia Phillies. Twenty-one months later, on June 6, 1958, Virgil became the first player of color to take the field for the Tigers,[1] again starting at third base, this time against the Washington Senators.

Today at the ripe young age of 86 Ozzie is a coach for the Mets academy in the Dominican Republic, but yesterday, Ozzie was at Citi-Field where the Mets as part of their Hispanic Heritage Month activities honored him.

John Pennisi (2nd from lft) Illustrator who did the award along with Julio Pabón, Pres. Latino Sports (3rd from lft) & Members of the LSWBA pose with Mr. Virgil. (Photo Nicole Perez)

Latino Sports could not let the opportunity pass by without doing something special as well. Therefore, we attended the Mets pre game press conference yesterday where they introduced Mr. Virgil and presented him with a John Pennisi caricature of himself as a gift to take home. We then had members of the Latino Sports Writers & Broadcasters Association (LSWBA) come up and take a picture with the honored guest.

Mr. Virgil was pleasantly surprised and stated, “I’m hanging this up in my home.”

 

