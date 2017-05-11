First Latino Sports Clubhouse Store • Latino Sports

Bronx, NY – In 1999 Latino Sports decided to open its first apparel and memorabilia store. The store was focused on selling everything and anything related to Latinos in sports.

It featured our exclusive designs for T-shirts and jersey’s, sports memorabilia and books on Latinos in sports. Therefore, it was also the first bookstore in the South Bronx.

Unfortunately, in 2008 when the economy crashed so did the idea of a store selling memorabilia and exclusive apparel. Located in the South Bronx where the economic crisis was worse the store was forced to close.

Today we salute all of those who helped make that dream of a sports store specializing in sports memorabilia on Latino athletes the instant success that it was and giving the South Bronx community an upscale sports store with a unique touch.

Today we moved our store online to our site under SHOP.