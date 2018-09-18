FLASH – What To Do When The Yankee Afternoon Game Changed To An Evening Game. • Latino Sports

Bronx, NY: If you’re a Yankee fan with tickets to today’s afternoon, 1:05PM game VS. the Boston Red Sox hold up and schedule yourself to attend this evening for a 7:05 PM game. The reason, the remnants of Hurricane Florence which threatens rain and thunder storm from about 1 PM to about 4 PM.

Many fans who have come from all over and as far as Hawaii were surprised to learn when they arrived at the stadium that the gates closed and they were told that the game was moved to a new time later today.

“I don’t know what we are going to do, go back to the hotel and return later I guess,” stated a couple from Tennessee.

One positive side of this postponement is that perhaps some fans can spend a bit more time than usual in the local community. Local businesses will benefit as they will probably have an overflow of fans that will be patronizing their stores and shops for the approximately five hours they have to wait.

For those that get to read this in time, here are a few tips to do in the South Bronx.

The Bronx Museum of the Arts – Walking distance from the stadium on 165th St. & the Grand Concourse. Admission is FREE.

Bronx County Courthouse – Walking distance, approximately two blocks up from the stadium. The building is a work of art from the Public Works Projects of the 40’s. They also have a beautiful Veteran’s Hall with amazing murals. 161st & the Grand Concourse.

Tour The Grand Concourse located 3 blocks up from the stadium. The Grand Concourse has the most Art Deco buildings anywhere in the U.S. Take a local bus ride up the Grand Concourse to Fordham Road and back down to 161st St. and see the beautiful Art Deco buildings that’s a treat in itself. Tourists come from all over just to do that.