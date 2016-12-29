 FLASHBACK Thursday: 2001 LatinoMVP, Roberto Alomar • Latino Sports

Flashback Thursdays

FLASHBACK Thursday: 2001 LatinoMVP, Roberto Alomar

In 2001 Latino Sports awarded the LatinoMVP award to Roberto Alomar for his great season with the Cleveland Indians. That was one of two major awards Roberto Alomar received from Latino Sports.

The art piece was done by the late Fernando Salicrup, a popular Puerto Rican graphic artist from El Barrio. The piece reflected three of Roberto’s baseball idols: his father, his brother and Roberto Clemente, the person he was named after.

He loved the award and we made poster copies for everyone present.

We still have a few left. If any of our readers want one of these collected posters we will mail one FREE. Just pay for the handling and postage of $10. Send your request and payment to:

Latino Sports 143 East 150th St. Bronx, NY 10451

Alomar receiving his award from Latino Sports president, Julio Pabón

