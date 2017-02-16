Flashback Thursday: Clemente & Latino Sports • Latino Sports

It never sat well with us at Latino Sports that not one Latino was never included in theMLB Century Team that had been put together back in 2000.

That prompted us to have debates, a demonstration, radio interviews and articles on our disappointment that not one Latino made that team.

100 years of baseball and not one Latino, not even Roberto Clemente in that team? No way, so we developed a campaign to recognize that Roberto Clemente should have been included in that Century Team. We consulted with a number of Puerto Rican players at the time and came up with a design that we printed on T-shirts and on posters.

The picture above shows when we announced the creation of the design on a T-shirt to Roberto Clemente Jr. at the Latino Sports press conference in 1999.

