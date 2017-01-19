 FLASHBACK THURSDAY: Iván "Pudge" Rodríguez • Latino Sports

FLASHBACK THURSDAY: Iván “Pudge” Rodríguez

We so honored to put up this picture of Iván Rodríguez who will become the fourth Puerto Rican to be inducted into the baseball Hall Of Fame in July. You know, Latino Sports is going to organize our usual bus trip when a Latino gets inducted. So if you want to go, reserve early.

We also have a number of Iván Rodríguez collectors items that will have a special value and meaning now that het will be in the Hall Of Fame. Get yours at our SHOP on this site.

Gracias Iván for making us so proud and for giving our island nation another reason to celebrate.

Latino Sports honored Iván Rodríguez when he came to the Bronx with a "Welcome to the Bronx" event. This was the commemorative poster. (James Fiorentino painting)

