FLASHBACK THURSDAY: Iván "Pudge" Rodríguez • Latino Sports

Iván Rodríguez sporting a Latino Sports Hat, 1997 (Photo Latino Sports)

We so honored to put up this picture of Iván Rodríguez who will become the fourth Puerto Rican to be inducted into the baseball Hall Of Fame in July. You know, Latino Sports is going to organize our usual bus trip when a Latino gets inducted. So if you want to go, reserve early.

Gracias Iván for making us so proud and for giving our island nation another reason to celebrate.