Flashback Thursday: Mariano Rivera • Latino Sports

Photo Credit: Bill Menzel/Latino Sports

Bronx, NY – Latino Sports has been awarding the LatinoMVP award since 1990. The award has developed into one of the most prestigious awards given to Latino baseball players.

In all of these years we have awarded quite a few players. Some have stood out and in this picture, Mariano Rivera is seen in a moment where he is appreciating a great laugh with Latino Sports president and founder, Julio Pabón as he is about to receive one of the seven LatinoMVP awards he had won during his career with the Yankees.

Mariano was a down to earth guy who happened to be a great baseball player.