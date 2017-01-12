FLASHBACK THURSDAY: Vladimir Guerrero • Latino Sports

Latino Sports President presenting Vladimir with his LatinoMVP Award. (Photo LS)

“I see the ball and I hit the ball,” That was the famous quote from this incredible hitting machine, Vladimir Alvino Guerrero. Former Dominican professional baseball player who spent 16 seasons in Major League Baseball as a right fielder and designated hitter.

He helped lead the Angels to five AL West championships (2004, 2005, 2007, 2008, 2009), and was voted as one of the most feared hitters in baseball in a 2008 poll of all 30 major league managers

In 2002 Latino Sports honored Vladimir with the prestigious LatinoMVP award.