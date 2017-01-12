 FLASHBACK THURSDAY: Vladimir Guerrero • Latino Sports

Baseball

FLASHBACK THURSDAY: Vladimir Guerrero

By

on

“I see the ball and I hit the ball,” That was the famous quote from this incredible hitting machine, Vladimir Alvino Guerrero. Former Dominican professional baseball player who spent 16 seasons in Major League Baseball as a right fielder and designated hitter.

He helped lead the Angels to five AL West championships (2004, 2005, 2007, 2008, 2009), and was voted as one of the most feared hitters in baseball in a 2008 poll of all 30 major league managers

In 2002 Latino Sports honored Vladimir with the prestigious LatinoMVP award.

Related Items

About Julio Pabón

Julio is President and Founder of Latino Sports LLC., the parent company of Latinosports.com. Julio is a product of the South Bronx where he still lives and runs his businesses. Julio has written and has been interviewed for numerous publication and networks on sports & political issues. He has been an activist promoting social justice and respect for all communities. He is a recognized motivational speaker, was an adjunct professor of American History and presently volunteer's as a lecturer in local South Bronx High Schools. His primary goal is to make Latinosports.com a multi-facet sports portal that will engender social and economic empowerment to the Latino community.