FLASHBACK Thursdays: The First Sports Competition • Latino Sports

Joe Cardi & Junito at People's Park in the So. Bx. (Photo Latinsports.com)

In 1975 upon graduating from Lehman College I worked for he last time in the Summer Youth Program in the South Bronx. I coordinated five schools with several hundred students each. Our job was to keep them off the streets. As such, I organized one of the first handball tournaments in one of the most controversial parks in the hood, “People’s Park” 141-142 between St. Anns & Brook.

The park was run by gang that ran their operation out of that park. I had two schools, one on each corner of that park and needed to use it, though we were WARNED TO STAY AWAY by my superiors and police. However, it was too difficult to keep our students away from a park right across the street. Therefore, I decided to enter the park and speak to the leaders. His name was “Frenchie” and he was a character (more on that in a future book), anyway Frenchie turned out to be a super cool dude who invited my schools to use the park and he promished that while the students were there there would be no drug dealing and that the students would be safe from the South Bronx streets.

The above picture was from that first ever handball tournament in that park. The picture was of two family members. My now deceased nephew, Joe Cardi (hitting the ball) and my then brother in law, Junito, aka Janitor.