Flashback Thursdays: Welcome Cleveland Indians • Latino Sports

Back in 1995 the Cleveland Indians went to the World Series and lost to the Atlanta Braves. However, we had so many friends in the Cleveland Indians organization that we could not forget their achievement. Thus, Latino Sports organized a “New York Welcome To The American League Champions.” It also happened to be Omar Vizquel’s birthday and we celebrated with him at a club called the Park Avenue Country Club. Half the Cleveland Team came and Latino Sports pulled off one of the best parties for the players and community in New York.