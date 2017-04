Victor Cruz gave us mucho to cheer and be proud that a local, Rican who played for Umass was signed as an undrafted free agent in 2010 by the Giants went as far a being a key player in their Super Bowl XVVI. But what gave everyone, Latino and non-Latino was his introducing his Salsa dance after each touchdown.

Thanks Victor for making us all proud and for floating the Puerto Rican flag whenever you had the opportunity.