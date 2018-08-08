Former Met Dilson Herrera And Reds Even Series • Latino Sports

MLB.com

Flushing, New York: In the ninth inning at Citi Field Tuesday night, the Cincinnati Reds had a five run margin with a 5-1 lead. After a rain delay of more than an hour at the start of the game the Reds got 6.0 innings from starter Sal Romano who got the win.

Mets starter Jason Vargas did not return after the delay after pitching to four batters. He gave up three hits, three runs in the first inning and got the loss. The Reds got the win 6-1 and that final run scored on a pinch hit home run from Dilson Herrera leading off the ninth inning.

The fastball went over the wall in left field on a 2-1 pitch off Jacob Rham, one of five Mets relievers that put in a long night of work. Because of the short stint that Vargas had on the mound, due to the long rain delay, it became a bullpen night for the Mets.

Remember Dilson Herrera? He was the key player that the Mets traded to obtain outfielder Jay Bruce two years ago from the Reds. The Mets made a late season run and reached the NL wild card and were eliminated by the San Francisco Giants.

The infielder was going to be the prospect the Mets were seeking when he was obtained in 2013. That trade sent catcher John Buck and outfielder Marlon Byrd to the Pirates along with cash considerations.

But the 24-year old Herrera has been hindered with injuries and the native of Cartagena, Colombia, was determined. He was promoted from Triple-A Louisville on July 6th and got three starts at second. Prior to this home run off the bench, Herrera produced a pinch hit three-run homer against the Cardinals in a Reds win.

“A little hard off the bench to hit,” he said late Tuesday night. “Trying to do my best to help the team and I’m going to keep going. Really happy of the opportunity. Just want the opportunity that’s what I’m doing now.”

Though this was his second home run of the season, both off the bench, one of the aspects of his game that caught the attention of the Mets was his power and ability to hit the home run ball. For Team Colombia in 2016 at the World Baseball Classic, Herrera drove in three runs in 11 at bats.

However those injuries, including an infringement to his right shoulder last year, caused Herrera to miss most of 2017 with Louisville.

“Real happy now for this opportunity with the Reds,” he said.

When asked about being the key player that brought Bruce to New York, Herrera said, “Jay Bruce: more important for me to try and be a major player to start. That made me feel important.” Though he was not the known name, Dilson Herrera became more of a presence at the WBC Tournament and made an impression.

“Just have to work and do my best,” he said about his current role. “It’s out of my control right now. Just work. They know, they have the decision to do whatever they want.” There is also talk that Herrera could be worked into the lineup as an outfielder where he has some experience.

With a quick turnaround, a series matinee finale scheduled for Wednesday afternoon, there could be a site of Dilson Herrera in the starting lineup. Those are the opportunities that you look for. The Reds, just as the Mets do, build and plan for next year.

