Former Met Lucas Duda Blasts Game-Tying Homer • Latino Sports

Credit: Bill Menzel/Latino Sports

Bronx, NY – Former New York Mets, now Tampa Bay Rays first baseman Lucas Duda blasted his 18th home run for the season to tie the game against the New York Yankees. For Duda, it was his first as a Rays. For Tampa Bay, they’re now tied with the Yanks 4-4.

With this game now in the bottom of the ninth inning, I wanted to wish Julio Pabon, Dan Schlossberg, and George Napolitano safe travels going and returning from Sunday’s Baseball Hall of Fame ceremoney where Jeff Bagwell, Tim Raines, and Latino Sports favorite Ivan Rodriguez join baseball’s immortals on their special day. Have fun, guys!