Four All-Star Yanks Represent Dominican Republic • Latino Sports

Bronx, NY – On Monday afternoon at Yankee Stadium, the New York Yankees held a press conference in which their 2017 Bronx Bombers quintuple of Aaron Judge, Gary Sánchez, Dellin Betances, Starlin Castro, and Luis Severino met with the media.

For Dellin Betances and Starlin Castro, this is their fourth time they’ve been named All-Stars. In the case of Betances, who was a freshman when he participated in past All-Star Games with Derek Jeter and Mariano Rivera, he is now the senior Yankee. For Castro, returning back to the All-Star Game will be the final steps of his road to redemption.

It’s amazing much last year’s trio of the Baby Bombers of Aaron Judge, Gary Sánchez, and Luis Severino have grown as they make their All-Star Game debut next Tuesday.

For a more indepth outlook of what making the All-Star meant for this quintuple of Yanks, read Rich Mancuso’s recap of the press conference, click here. There were three things all five ballplayers agreed on.

The first was that Yankees shortstop Didi Gregorius needs to be voted into the American League All-Star team. His All-Star teammates are convinced that Didi has the offensive and defensive numbers to be seriously considered. The second was that they are going to enjoy watching Gary Sanchez and Aaron Judge participate in the Homerun Derby.

The third thing they agreed is that it’s an accomplishment that four players will proudly represent the Dominican Republic at next Tuesday’s All-Star Game. The quartet of Gary Sánchez, Dellin Betances, Starlin Castro, and Luis Severino may possibly be the first to have that many players from the same team representing their country and heritage in an All-Star Game. Regardless if they’re the first of not, it’s an amazing accomplishment.

With that said, here’s some photos prior to tonight’s game…