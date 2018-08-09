Francisco Lindor's Homer Lift Indians Over Twins [Photos] • Latino Sports

New York, NY – In our effort to showcase the talent of our Photographers who contribute to LatinoSports.com, we’ve made a strong commitment to produce photo journals in their honor, hardwork, and dedication.

Thanks to the recommendation of our photographer Frank Hyatt who along with the approval of our Photo Editor Bill Menzel, we’re pleased to introduce our newest photographer, Dustin Livesay. With that said, here’s his photos from the second game he covered at Progressive Field as Francisco Lindor’s walk-off homer propelled the Cleveland Indians to 5-2 win over the Minnesota Twins.