Friday Night Baseball: Yanks vs. Rays [Photos] • Latino Sports

Bronx, NY – On Friday night, the Yanks crushed the Rays by a 6-1 score.

Leading the way for the Bronx Bombers was their pitcher Masahiro Tanaka who, within the first five innings of the ballgame, flirted with the possibility of tossing a perfect game. Even though Tanaka fell short of perfection, he pitched majestically for eight innings where he struck out a career-high of 14 batters.

Winners of five straights, the Yankees are now currently on top of the American League East. However that could change today following their baseball matinee against the Rays. Trailing 2-1 in the third inning with a runner on second, the Bombers are in position to tie the game, take the lead or fail to capitalize with a runner in scoring position. With that said, here’s photos from last night’s game taken by Bill Menzel.

Tune In, Find Out, All Rise…