Friday Night Fútbol: Honduras Humbled By USMNT [Photos] • Latino Sports

New York, NY – On Friday night, Latino Sports photographer, Robin Alam was in San Jose, California covering the World Cup Qualifying match between the United States and Honduras. With the action taking place at the Avaya Stadiun, the USMNT crushed Los Catrachos 6-0.

Following their most important win, the Stars & Stripes will face Panama at Estadio Rommel Fernandez in Panama City on Tuesday, March 28 at 10 p.m. ET on beIN Sports, Telemundo and Universo. In order for the United States to qualify for the World Cup, they need to finish in CONCACAF’s top three.

Can they do it? Who knows? Tune in and find out!