Bronx, NY – On Friday night at Yankee Stadium, the Yankees overcame a 3-0 deficit as they rallied to defeat the Boston Red Sox by a final score of 5-4. Unfortunately for the Yanks, they weren’t able to replicate Friday night’s magic as their archrivals from Boston crushed them 10-5 on Saturday afternoon. Tonight at the Stadium, it’s winner take all…

Before the first pitch is thrown, enjoy Daniel Budasoff’s photos from Friday…