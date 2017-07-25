FUSION TV: The Making Of Residente [Preview] • Latino Sports

Credit: Fusion TV

Harrison, NJ – The International Champions Cup between Tottenham Hotspur and A.S. Roma has kicked off here at Red Bull Arena, the home of the New York Red Bulls.

Four days ago, I wrote and addressed how my intimacy with soccer is no longer there. Returning back to Red Bull Arena for a second time in less than 100 hours, I wondered if a spark of the love I once had for the beautiful game is there and hidden.

Sadly, it is not. As much as I’ll always love the sport and the opportunities it’s given me, it’s time for me to accept that I have moved on and the memories of what was once there is no longer.

With that said, A.S. Roma has already taken a 1-0 in the 14th minute as Diego Perotti successfully converted his penalty kick into a goal. With that said, here’s a message my friends from FUSION TV sent emailed earlier today…

FUSION TV today announced a new special five-part limited series with Grammy Award-winning artist Residente (René Pérez Joglar). Armed with the DNA results mapping out his genetic ethnicity, Puerto Rican hip hop artist Residente embarks on a global journey to explore his genetic origins and the struggles of those that make up his blood.

Confronted with poverty, war, and disease, Residente travels the globe from Siberia to China, West Africa, and beyond in search of the stories and sounds of his ancestors. He also discovers a universal sense of humanity, and a language that transcends the borders he crosses and the conflicts he witnesses: music. “Residente” premieres Sunday, August 6 @ 8:30 PM. Find out where to watch here.

Residente (aka René Perez Joglar) is a Puerto Rican rapper, writer, producer and the co-founder of alternative rap duo ‘Calle 13.’ He also is the recipient of a Nobel Peace Summit Award and 25 Latin Grammys – the most ever awarded to a Latin artist.

Throughout his career Residente has been recognized for his social contributions. He has consistently defended education in Latin America and the rights of the natives and serves as the face of campaigns for UNICEF and Amnesty International.

Residente, who embarks on the U.S. leg of his tour August 10, is a founding member of the FUSION TV Creative Board. The Board, chaired by Professor Henry Louis Gates Jr., works to identify the next generation of creators and source compelling untold stories.