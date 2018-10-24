Game 1: Nunzez Wanted The Win For Red Sox • Latino Sports

Boston: The Boston Red Sox signed Eduardo Nunez late in the free agent signing period. That was March and now it’s October when it all counts. Nunez who missed last year with injuries made sure there had to be a return to the Red Sox.

Well the Red Sox are happy that Eduardo Nunez decided to take their offer and return. His seventh inning three-run homer off the Alex Wood propelled the Red Sox to a 8-4 Game 1 World Series win over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Redemption of sorts. These are the moments in a World Series that are considered to be memorable. Nunez does want to be remembered as the hero of this first game that immediately placed momentum on the side of the Red Sox.

The winner of the first game of the World Series has gone on to win the Fall Classic 70 times. So, indeed that home run form Nunez could mean something more. The Red Sox are three wins away from their first World Series championship since 2013.

“You know, that’s weird because I don’t care about being a hero,” Nunez said. “As long as we have the win, that’s all that matters. We are here to win and lose together. Who cares who’s the hero that night. As long as we have a hero, that’s a god feeling because we have the win.”

Whether or not, and Nunzez does not want to be considered the hero, the fans inside Fenway Park think differently. This night after that line drive homerun to left field, Eduardo Nunez became their hero.

It was a low pitch and he went for it. The Red Sox would not look back and got the win. Manager Alex Cora pulled the proper buttons again, by far the best move was giving Nunez the opportunity.

To Cora, Eduardo Nunez is the player to have. Start him or off the bench and the plan was to have his bat come off the bench and deliver the bog hit. Of course the home run became a World Series moment.

“We signed him late,” Cora said. “We knew that offensively he can do all the things, although the running game this year is not the usual. But offensively when he’s right he can back swing the ball. He can drive the ball.”

Nunez drove the ball this night. The Red Sox are glad he returned and now it’s up top Cora to decide. Does Nunez start Wednesday night or come off the bench again and become this unsung hero?

Nunez said about his manager, “Well I think he made great moves. He watch a lot of video. I think he’s the reason we’re here. Because every move we make it’s for a reason, and it’s good reason every time he make a move.

Alex Cora made the right moves. So did Eduardo Nunez with that home run.

