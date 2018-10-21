Game 7: Yasiel Puig's Clutch At-Bat Sends Los Angeles Dodgers to 2018 World Series • Latino Sports

BRONX, NY — The 2018 World Series is set.

In Game 7 of the National League Championship Series Yasiel Puig and the Los Angeles Dodgers made a thunderous appearance in Miller Park on Saturday night as they defeated the Milwaukee Brewers 5-1, sending the National League West team to their 24th World Series in franchise history.

In the top of the sixth inning the Cuban All-Star made a roaring statement to the Brewers and their faithful fans as he launched a three-run home run on a 1-1 pitch to left-center field to give the Dodgers a 5-1 lead. The 27-year-old right fielder went 3-for-4 on the night, with his three-run home run holding off as the insurance runs the Dodgers needed to send them to the World Series for a second year in a row.

“We go out and play, practice every day and thank god we’re given this opportunity again to go to the World Series and now we see what happens in Boston,” Puig stated after being sent to the World Series for the second time in his career, “The best team that plays on the field will win the World Series.”

“He’s the energy of this team, he’s the heart of this team.” Hall of Famer and FOX Sports analysis Frank “The Big Hurt” Thomas said on Puig after the game, “When he’s happy, making a difference, then that’s when he’s at his best. This guy can really play the game.”

Manny Machado went 2-4 on the night before celebrating his first conquest to baseball’s holy land. Machado, who was born and raised in Miami, FL and is of Dominican decent, started the season with the last place Baltimore Orioles (47-115) and was later traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers on July 18.

“This is awesome.” Machado said as champagne soared in the air of the visitor’s team clubhouse, “There’s no better feeling. Coming here. Winning. We had this goal since I got here, we finally made it here. There’s no better feeling.”

Jhoulys Chacin from Maracaibo, Venezuela, is one of six Venezuelans on the Brewers playoff roster, received the honors of pitching the start of Game 7. Chacin was pulled out of the game after giving up two runs in two innings pitched.

The Brewers end the season having gone 97-67, fighting tooth and nail to clinch the National League Central and get to Game 7 for the National League Pennant.

The Boston Red Soxs will host the Los Angeles Dodgers for Game 1 of the 2018 World Series at Fenway Park in Boston, MA on Tuesday November 23 with first pitch set for 8:09 p.m. EST.