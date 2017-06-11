Game In, Game Out, Yanks Refuse To Let Up • Latino Sports

Credit: Cesar Diaz/Latino Sports

Bronx, NY – Winners of five consecutive games, the New York Yankees concluded their six-game home stand with a 5-1 record where they outscored their opponents 59-14.

On Sunday, the Bronx Bombers (37-23) obliterated their American League East rivals, Baltimore Orioles (31-30) by a final score of 14-3. Pitching, hitting, defense, power and speed, this current Yankees team is currently the most explosive teams in the Majors. Manager Joe Girardi expressed how the team is having fun while making it clear to their opponents that they’re an offensive squad that could score at anytime.

What may set them apart from everyone down the road is that this is a Yankees team where the vibes in the club house is a positive one. In addition, this is a squad where players have stepped up and filled their roles while several key starters like Gary Sanchez recovered from their early season injuries. In layman terms, the Yankees don’t quit.

The same could also be said about Yankees bullpen. While Aroldis Chapman is recovering from an inflammation in the rotator cuff of his left shoulder, the bullpen has been consistent in holding the fort down. Wait until this team is at full strength…

Whether they’re down or leading by a few runs, this team refuses to let up. Game in, game out, this is a team that continues to create ways to stay in the games. If they’re comfortably leading, the Yanks have no reservation in producing several more runs. Even in defeat, the Pinstripes have consistently played smart and solid baseball.

Following Saturday’s 16-3 win over Baltimore, the Yankees immediately pounced the Orioles for a 5-0 lead after the first inning. For Baltimore, as hard as they tired, their three-run effort in the third inning made the score a 5-3 score and it simply wasn’t enough.

Yankees RF Aaron Judge’s multi-home run perfomance which featured a 495 feet blast lead the way for New York. His teammate, the surging Gary Sanchez his 10th home run of the season with his three-run shot in the first inning. To add on to the team’s scorching day of offense, 2B Starlin Castro hit a homer, drove in 4 runs and went 2-for-4 for the day.

Following their successful 5-1 homestand, the Yanks travel to California for a seven-game road trip where they will face the Los Angeles Angels and Oakland Athletics.

Yankees Home Run Summary

Gary Sánchez: #10HR / 1st / NYY 5 – BAL 0

#10HR / 1st / NYY 5 – BAL 0 Aaron Judge: #20HR / 6th / NYY 8 – BAL 3

#20HR / 6th / NYY 8 – BAL 3 Starlin Castro: #12HR / 6th / NYY 10 – BAL 3

#12HR / 6th / NYY 10 – BAL 3 Aaron Judge: #21HR / 7th / NYY 14 – BAL 3

