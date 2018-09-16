NFL's Contribution To Hurricane Florence • Latino Sports

Credit: Cesar Diaz/Latino Sports

East Rutherford, NJ – In a little bit over an hour, the New York Jets will face the Miami Dolphins in their home opener here at MetLife Stadium. Coming off an impressive 48-17 road win over the Detroit Lions, the J-E-T-S hope to extend their unbeaten streak today.

While I read today’s game notes, here’s message from the National Football League…

The NFL Foundation will contribute $1 million to Hurricane Florence relief efforts, it was announced today by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

The contribution will be distributed to organizations that will address the immediate needs of those impacted throughout the Carolinas and other areas.

“The NFL family sends its support to the individuals, families and communities affected by Hurricane Florence,” said Goodell. “Natural disasters like these are devastating. As communities in and around the Carolinas recover and rebuild, we hope these funds will provide some measure of relief in the days, weeks and months ahead.”

The NFL encourages fans to text FLORENCE to 90999 to donate $10 to American Red Cross Hurricane Florence relief.