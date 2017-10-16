Game Three Pre Game Notes • Latino Sports

Bronx, NY: Walking to Yankee stadium for game three of this American League Championship Series is reminiscent of what a post season baseball game in the Bronx is all about.

For the first time it feels like October weather, a bit chilly, not like the unseasonably high summer temperatures that we had been experiencing here in the Bronx. The temperature might be fine for October baseball, but bit too chilly for reporters waiting almost an hour outside the Press Gate to pick up our credentials. Not a good welcome for reporters who missed some of the pregame interviews due to the long wait.

Finally, in the stadium and as a championship game usually is, the stadium is buzzing with sports writers, broadcasters, journalist and photographers from every sports and news station covering this important game three.

I make it in time to catch, Carlos Beltran’s pre game press conference (I’ll write about that later), as always a pleasure seeing Carlos, as he is a veteran player that has a long history with Latino Sports and knows baseball better than most. Though it was a bit strange seeing him in the same Yankee pressroom that I had seen him on many occasions when he was a Yankee, but now here, he’s a Houston Astros. That’s the business of baseball today, very few player’s staying with one team throughout their career.

After the press conference, Carlos is escorted back to the visitor’s clubhouse. We see each other and he calls me by name, we hug. Carlos and I share many good memories since his LatinoMVP rookie of the year award in 1999.

After walking back with Carlos, I wished him well and walked onto the field to catch some of the Yankee and Astros batting practice getting ready for baseball in October.