Games for Change Weekend Recap [Photos] • Latino Sports

Bronx, NY – After three innings of matinee baseball at Yankee Stadium on this muggy and cloudy 4th of July, the New York Yankees lead the Atlanta Braves by a score of 4-0 in the third inning. The hero so far in the game has been Pinstripe DH Giancarlo Stanton who cracked his 21st home run of the season.

Already leading 1-0, Stanton’s monstrous three-run blast has given the Pinstripes a comfortable lead. However, with this being baseball, anything can happen. Games for Change… let it sink… here’s a message along with the photos they sent me…

This past weekend, the 15th Annual Games for Change Festival had their three day-long programming with a special proclamation from New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, declaring June 28, 2018 as “Games for Change Day.”

By exploring the challenges faced by refugees, LGBTQ youth, children with autism, people suffering from mental illness, and much more, the games and presentations featured at the Games for Change festival over the last fifteen years have promoted equality, understanding, and inclusivity by giving players the opportunity to experience reality from a different point of view.

“For 15 years, Games for Change has encouraged the top minds in tech to develop digital games that can bring about positive social change,” said Mayor de Blasio in the Proclamation. “I am proud to join with all those gathered here to applaud G4C, all of this year’s award winners, and everyone participating in the festival for their commitment to forging a better tomorrow for us all.”

About Games for Change

Since 2004, Games for Change (G4C) has been empowering game creators and innovators to drive real-world change, using games that help people to learn, improve their communities, and contribute to make the world a better place.

G4C partners with technology and gaming companies as well as nonprofits, foundations and government agencies, to run world class events, public arcades, design challenges and youth programs. G4C supports a global community of game developers working to use games to tackle real-world challenges, from humanitarian conflicts to climate change and education. For more information, go to GamesForChange.org.