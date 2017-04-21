Gary Sanchez Made MLB's Popular Jersey List • Latino Sports

Credit: Daniel Budasoff/Latino Sports

New York, NY – It’s 10 o’clock… do you know where your children are?

Since I don’t have children nor much of a life, I’m at home editing articles and photos I intend to post within the next few hours. With Jazz music playing in the background, I read an email the Yankees sent me about their young catcher, Gary Sanchez.

As stated by the Yankees, ” Earlier today, Major League Baseball announced that Gary Sánchez’s No. 24 Yankees jersey is the ninth-best seller in Major League Baseball overall and the No. 1 seller among all American League players. Statistics are based on sales of Majestic jerseys from MLBShop.com since the culmination of the 2016 World Series.”

Congratulations, Gary! Yankees fans hope to see you soon!