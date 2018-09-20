Gary Sanchez Surprised At Stadium With His Award. • Latino Sports

Bronx NY: Gary Sanchez was supposed to receive the prestigious 2016 LatinoMVP Rookie award for his 206 season in a Hispanic Heritage Month community awards event at a restaurant walking distance from the stadium, but unfortunately could not attend.

Gary Sanchez was not able to attend Wednesday’s events, because he has been spending all his time, including days off to prepare to help his team win these final games of the season as the Yankees are playing hard to win a home field advantage in the post season.

General Manager, Brian Cashman accepted the award on his behalf, but Latino Sports President felt that Gary should get some type of ceremony and not just walk into his locker room and see the incredible, James Fiorentino watercolor painting of him.

As a result, Pabón took the award to Yankee stadium and along with other members of the Latino Sports Writers & Broadcasters Association coordinated a humble, but impressive on field ceremony for Gary that he genuinely appreciated.

When Gary saw the award, which was kept secret until it was displayed to him, he was surprised and loved it. He stated that this award was going to be displayed in his home with pride as it demonstrated his most memorable moment, his rookie year.