Giancarlo Stanton's Historic Night in Pinstripes • Latino Sports

Credit: Daniel Budasoff/Latino Sports

BRONX, NY – 387 feet from home plate to above the right field wall and into the stands, landed a monumental home run for one of the New York Yankees most valuable player. Giancarlo Stanton launched his 300th home run of his career in Thursday nights 7-5 loss to the Detroit Tigers at Yankee Stadium.

At 28 years and 295 days old Stanton is currently the fifth-fastest major leaguer to reach the 300th home run mark after playing in 1,119 career games. Only four players have reached that milestone in fewer career games: Ralph Kiner, Ryan Howard, Juan Gonzalez and Alex Rodriguez.

Such an achievement came in the third inning in the first game of a four game series against the Tigers (54-80, .403), giving the Yankees an early edge in the game.

“It was awesome, especially for the game situation. Not only for me but it put us up and in a position to win the game,” Stanton said. “Three hundred is always going to be a huge factor, a huge staple for my career when I look back and see highlights of what happened tonight its going to be in there.”

Giancarlo remains the Yankees home run leader with 33 home runs in 133 games played in pinstripes. He comes fifth in the American League in home runs and is tied for the league lead as sixth on the list with Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Manny Machado.

Stanton, who’s Puerto Rican lineage comes from his mother’s grandmother, has become baseball’s most prominent power hitter.

“I think everyone understands what special talent he is,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said on Stanton hitting his milestone home run. “Now for us to get an up and personal look at him the person and who he is, how he goes about things and the way he prepares and the way he cares about his craft. It’s a great accomplishment for him.”