New Miserable Experience, Mixed Reality [Photos] • Latino Sports

New York, NY – Instead of spending my Tuesday night at the press box at either MetLife Stadium for the International Champions Cup match between Real Madrid 2-1 win over Roma or at Citi Field for the New York Mets 6-1 loss to the Cincinnati Reds, I was at the Gramercy Theatre for the record release show of my favorite 90’s band from Tempe, AZ… Gin Blossoms.

From their brilliant 1992 debut album, New Miserable Experience to their current album, Mixed Reality, their music has been part of my life for the past 26 years. Now older, more experienced, and still here, I continue to embrace the life I hadn’t planned for.

In addition to their music standing the test of time, the five Gin Blossoms members consisting of Bill Leen, Jesse Valenzuela, Robin Wilson, Scott “Scotty” Johnson, and Scott Hessel knocked it out of the park and entertained their now older and ever-young Gen X audience as they blasted their classic songs as well as the new ones from their most recent album. From a New Miserable Experience to the Mixed Reality of the life I currently live, I’m already looking forward to their next upcoming album…