Gio Gonzalez Reflects On Latino Sports MVP Award • Latino Sports

Flushing, NY: Gio Gonzalez and the Washington Nationals have not had that successful first half of the season. There have been a share of injuries and a team not playing to expectations that have the Nationals going into the All-Star break trailing the Phillies and Braves for the top spot in the National League East.

And for a team that was picked as the favorite to win the division, of course there is disappointment in the Nationals clubhouse as they entered play Sunday a game below .500 at 47-48. A left-hander, Gonzalez is in the final year of a seven-year contract with the team.

“I know I’m better than what I’m feeling,” Gonzalez said this weekend at Citi Field. “I know I have more in the tank to give. Things will change for me.” There were no apologies here. Gio Gonzalez is aware this has been an off year, at least this first half of the season with a 6-6 record and 3.72 ERA.

The 19 starts and 101.2 innings pitched have not been All-Star numbers and part of the Nationals not playing to expectations has been attributed to their overall 3.90 ERA of their pitching staff. So by all means, the fault should not be on the shoulders of Gio Gonzalez.

Baseball is a long season with those ups and downs and there are the adjustments for a pitcher. During the upcoming break, as with a majority of players not participating in All-Star activities, Gonzalez will take time for himself and spend time with his wife and two young boys.

And there is the other side of Gio Gonzalez, more than what we see on the mound every fifth day. There is that side of caring and giving back to the community and a story of a young man with Cuban parents who struggled with a passion to play basketball and a father who introduced him to the game o baseball.

The recipient of the 2017 Latino Sports National League MVP pitcher, a voted by members of the Latino Sportswriters & Broadcasters, Gonzalez will be honored at a luncheon at a nearby restaurant not far from Citi Field on Friday afternoon August 24th when the Nationals return to Citi Field for a three-game series.

“For me,” Gonzalez said “That was a bigger surprise from the writers. That’s incredible. Remarkable and way too generous and honorable thinking of me in a situation like that especially with so many Latino players.” He added, “I love it.

It’s one of the most respectable awards you can have. Hold it close to my heart represented from the latino community. And that community is another side of Gio Gonzalez. A kid from Florida, the Miami area, who is giving back to the kids. He remembers growing up in the Hialeah area and with two parents who worked hard to support a family.

Gonzalez tells the story how difficult it was to get a haircut. “ I remember scrapping around looking for change. I need money for a haircut. Dad (Max) would say, ‘I’m sorry son, I don’t have it now til I get paid.’ I remember looking for money in the couch.”

He got the haircut and many more thereafter. The struggles now are to have consistency with a career on the mound. And during the offseason, if there isn’t a trade before the deadline, business as baseball is will be conducted. Gonzalez will be a free agent and hopes to stay with the Nationals or with another team.

More so for a pitcher the few days off get that needed arm rest as Gio Gonzalez plans a getaway with the family down in Delaware Beach. No throwing or thinking of baseball, however, there will be the continued monitoring of his charitable efforts and building a baseball facility for underprivileged youngsters in the Hialeah area which is close in proximity to Miami, a project he is has been involved with the past eight years.

“To raise money for kids less fortunate,” Gonzalez says. “It goes long a long way to a kid down there. I donate from my own pocket.” The kids have batting cages, spacious locker rooms, a learning center and it resembles a minor league facility. Gio Gonzalez wants the kids to experience the game of baseball and hopes to send a strong message to the youngsters who aspire to be like him.

The 32-year old Gonzalez said, “Never shut the door.” And for those kids the door is open because of those efforts of Gio Gonzalez.

Congratulations Gio Gonzalez as we all look forward to your day as recipient of this prestigious Latino Sports MVP award. Comment: [email protected]