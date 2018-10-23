Glad This State Trooper Was A Red Sox Fan • Latino Sports

Boston, MA: I’m finally here in Fenway Park. It was a pleasant drive from the South Bronx and once here the pleasantries of an autumn drive to New England quickly evaporated with the euphoria of the Red Sox nation fans throughout the streets of the city.

It reminded me of the many street celebrations along River Avenue and 161st street when the Yankees reached the World Series. I enjoyed those wild and crazy celebrations and can understand the excitement and noise surrounding Fenway for this game one of the 2018 World Series.

In fact, I have to be grateful for this euphoria throughout the state for I was stopped by the Massachusetts State Police several miles from my final exit on the Mass Pike. The State Trooper who stopped me told me I was clocked at 64mph on a turn with a speed limit of 55mph. I was surprised because I was in a flow with all the other cars except that I was on the right lane closest to him and thought he signaled me because of my New York License Plates.

His stone cold stare looking into my car as if he was expecting to find a missing body, or something made me feel quite uncomfortable. He asked me about a bag I had next to my feet and I showed him it was fruits I brought with me. I was beginning to feel as if this was not going to go well, reminding me of the many altercations I have personally had in the past with police and the many I have heard about between Anglo cops and minority drivers. He asked for my ID and asked if I had ever received a speeding ticket in Massachusetts. I told him no. I continued and told him I have family in the state and that I travel to the area frequently. I also told him that I was on my way to cover the World Series and I knew I had plenty of time and thus not speeding to get there. He said, your going to the game, I said yes. He took my papers and walked back to his car.

My grandson who was accompanying me on this trip (I was dropping him off at his mothers house) agreed that I was not really speeding so perhaps it was my New York plates. When the trooper returned he gave me back my license and registration and told me to have a safe trip and to enjoy the game. I thanked him and asked him a stupid question to make him change his serious face. I asked, “whom are you rooting for?” His face did change; he lowered his head closer to my window and said. “Who do you think?” I laughed and so did he. So I’m glad that a Trooper stopped me that was a baseball fan and who is part of the Red Sox nation, if not I would be pissed at getting a speeding ticket going to cover the game.