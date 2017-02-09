Gleason's Gym: UFC 208 Fighters Workout • Latino Sports

“Now, whoever has courage, and a strong and collected spirit in his breast, let him come forward, lace on the gloves and put up his hands.” – Virgil (The Aeneid, Book 5)

Brooklyn, NY – Prior to Saturday’s Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) second New York card, UFC 208: Holm vs. de Randamie, at the Barclays Center, all four of the main event fighters spent a snowy Thursday afternoon at the legendary Boxing gym, Gleason’s Gym in Brooklyn.

Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) fans of all ages enjoyed the workout they witnessed as they cheered and were marveled at Holly Holm, Derek Brunson, Anderson Silva, and Germanine de Randamie. With a few days prior to the fight, they’re either ready or not.

With that said, enjoy the photos of Gleason’s Gym…