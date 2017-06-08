GLORY Kickboxing Returns To The Big Apple • Latino Sports

NEW YORK – Former light heavyweight champion Saulo “Cassius Clay” Cavalari (60-5, 49 KO, fighting out of Brazil) is set to headline GLORY 43 Super Fight Series from The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Friday, July 14.

His opponent will be No. 2-ranked powerhouse Pavel “The Caiman” Zhuravlev (70-11, 26 KO, fighting out of Ukraine), returning to the GLORY ring following a first round knockout of Zinedine Hameur-Lain at GLORY 35 Nice in November.

Cavalari is currently ranked No. 4 in the division and challenged for the light heavyweight title in his last outing. Zhuravlev holds a victory over Cavalari, earning a unanimous decision victory against the Brazilian knockout artist in 2012.

An injury to featherweight Chris Mauceri has forced him from the bout with 19-year-old Road to GLORY UK tournament runner-up Bailey “Bad Boy” Sugden (8-1, 2 KO, fighting out of the United Kingdom). Stepping in to replace Mauceri is Liberian-born Arthur “Blackdragon” Sorsor, who now trains out of nearby Connecticut.

The complete six-fight card for GLORY 43 SuperFight Series can be found below:

GLORY 43 SuperFight Series

Light Heavyweight Headline Bout: Saulo Cavalari vs. Zhuravlev

Featherweight Bout: Bailey Sugden vs. Arthur Sorsor

Middleweight Bout: Ariel Sepulveda vs. Joe Taylor

Featherweight Bout: Mo Abdurahman vs. Chenchen Li

Lightweight Bout: Itay Gershon vs. Rafal Dudek

Super Bantamweight Bout: Anissa Meksen vs. Jady Menezes

GLORY 43 SuperFight Series streams live and exclusively on UFC FIGHT PASS at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT on Saturday, July 14.

The GLORY 43 New York heavyweight co-headline bout is set, as No. 1 heavyweight contender Benjamin “Mister Gentleman” Adegbuyi (28-4, 16 KO, fighting out of the Netherlands) put his top spot on the line against Guto Inocente (33-8, 17 KO, fighting out of Brazil).

Romania’s Adegbuyi enters the bout on a three-fight winning streak, while No. 9-ranked Inocente has compiled a 4-1 record since joining the organization.

The five-fight card for GLORY 43 SuperFight Series can be found below:

GLORY 43 New York

Featherweight Tournament Final Bout: Winner of Bout A vs. Winner of Bout B

Heavyweight Co-Headline Bout: Benjamin Adegbuyi vs. Guto Inocente

Lightweight Bout: Josh Jauncey vs. TBA

Featherweight Tournament Semifinal Bout B: Matt Embree vs. Kevin Vannostrand

Featherweight Tournament Semifinal Bout A: Giga Chikadze vs. Aleksei Ulianov

An opponent for Josh Jauncey will be announced at a later date.

GLORY 43 New York will be carried live on ESPN3 at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT and as-live on ESPN2 shortly after at 11 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. PT.

Tickets for GLORY 43 New York and GLORY 43 SuperFight Series, priced between $55 – $350, are on sale now. Tickets are available for online purchase at ticketmaster.com and at the Madison Square Garden box office.

GLORY will be working locally with promoter Lou Neglia and with Justin Blair’s Friday Night Fights to bring New York this exciting evening of stand-up striking.

