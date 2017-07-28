Gold Cup Champs: USMNT By The Numbers • Latino Sports

Credit: U.S. Soccer

NEW YORK – The 2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup ended in triumph for the United States with Wednesday’s 2-1 win against Jamaica. Take a look back at the USA’s impressive performance in the month-long tournament as we go By the Numbers:

88 – The minute Jordan Morris scored the USA’s game-winner in the 2-1 victory against Jamaica in the Final, standing as the latest regulation time goal in Gold Cup history.

57 – Clint Dempsey’s record goal scoring figure following his free kick against Costa Rica, tying him with Landon Donovan atop the U.S. MNT’s all-time goals list.

56 – The overall games won by the U.S. MNT at the Gold Cup, a tournament record.

48 – The number of players who have appeared for the U.S. MNT in 2017.

41 – The number of career clean sheets Tim Howard has following his consecutive 2-0 shutouts of El Salvador and Costa Rica. He sits just six back of Kasey Keller for the U.S. MNT record.

32 – Total amount of days the U.S. MNT spent on the road from the start of camp on June 25 and the Final on July 26.

27 – The number of players on the combined 29-man roster who appeared in the tournament.

25 years, 280 days – The average age of the U.S. starting XI in Wednesday’s win vs. Jamaica, the third youngest MNT lineup in Gold Cup Final history after 1991 (23 years, 188 days) and 2007 (25 years, 254 days).

21 – The overall assist number for Clint Dempsey after he dished three helpers in his three matches. The forward sits one behind Michael Bradley and Cobi Jones for second on the U.S. MNT’s all-time list.

19 – The team-leading number of clearances made by Omar Gonzalez during his five matches.

16 – The U.S. MNT’s winning streak when Clint Dempsey scores a goal, dating all the way back to a 2-1 win on June 1, 2014 vs. Turkey.

14 – The run of matches the U.S. has gone unbeaten since Bruce Arena returned as manager, setting a new record for longest undefeated streak at the start of a U.S. MNT head coaching tenure (9-0-5).

13 – The number of goals the U.S. tallied in its six Gold Cup games, outscoring second-best Jamaica which had seven.

11 – The team-leading total number of caps that full backs Jorge Villafaña and Graham Zusi have earned during 2017.

10 – The number of U.S. MNT appearances in the Gold Cup Final, also the most all-time in CONCACAF.

10 – The number of U.S. players to score in each of their first two caps after Dom Dwyer tallied in the 2-1 friendly win vs. Ghana on July 1 and 1-1 draw vs. Panama on July 8.

9 – The number of goal scorers the U.S. had during the tournament: Jordan Morris (3), Jozy Altidore and Omar Gonzalez (2), Joe Corona, Clint Dempsey, Dom Dwyer, Eric Lichaj, Matt Miazga and Kelyn Rowe.

9 – The number of second half goals scored by the U.S. during the course of its six tournament games.

7 – The team-leading number of clearances Matt Besler had in Wednesday’s win vs. Jamaica.

6 – The number of U.S. players who made the tournament’s Best XI: defenders Omar Gonzalez and Graham Zusi, midfielders Michael Bradley and Darlington Nagbe and forwards Jozy Altidore and Jordan Morris.

6 – As the only U.S. player to appear in all six matches, the amount of games Jordan Morris featured in the tournament.

6 – The number of all-time Gold Cup assists Alejandro Bedoya and Michael Bradley now have, tying them with Eric Wynalda for second all-time among U.S. players at the confederation championship.

6 – The total number of Gold Cup titles won by the U.S. MNT: 1991, 2002, 2005, 2007, 2013, 2017.

5 – The team-leading number of starts Omar Gonzalez had during the tournament, missing out only on the team’s 3-0 win vs. Nicaragua.

3 – Bruce Arena’s number of Gold Cup titles, the most by a manager all-time in the confederation championship.

3 – With Michael Bradley winning the Golden Ball, the total number of U.S. players to win the tournament’s award as best player, following Brian McBride (2002) and Landon Donovan (2013).

3 – The number of goals Jordan Morris scored to tie with Alphonso Davies (Canada) and Kévin Parsemain (Martinique) as the tournament’s joint leading goal scorers.

3 – The number of U.S. goalkeepers (Brad Guzan, Bill Hamid and Tim Howard) who played and won a game during the Gold Cup – the first time in tournament history that three different ‘keepers on the same team recorded a victory.

3 – With Omar Gonzalez and Eric Lichaj’s goals vs. El Salvador, the number of times two U.S. defenders have tallied in the same game during the modern era (1990-present).

0 – The amount of minutes the U.S. MNT trailed during the tournament.