Golden State Played A Golden Game  • Latino Sports

Credit: Golden State Warriors

New York, NY – No matter whom you were rooting for, the fact is that this 2017 NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers was one exciting series and this game five was no exception.

I called many of my baseball loving friends, both Yankee and Mets fans, the majority of those that I was able to reach told me that they were watching the NBA Finals and not their favorite team. The fact that the Mets were playing the World Champion, Chicago Cubs did not do much to maintain their fans attention for a game that was as decisive as it was.

The Yankee fans were in a better situation as they were playing an away game Vs. the Angels in the West Coast where the three-hour difference was great for watching both games. When the NBA Finals was over many could flip the switch and still see their Yanks play.

However, if watching a team that faced each other off 3 straight years was not enough, watching Golden State star, Kevin Durant face off against, Cleveland’s LeBron James was worth every minute.

Congratulations to Durant for winning the most anticipated MVP trophy and to Golden State for winning the series and winning it at home in front of their loyal fans. The final score was 129-120 but the score alone does not describe the intensity of a great game between two great teams.