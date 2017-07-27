Goodbye Red Bulls, My Old Friend • Latino Sports

Credit: Cesar Diaz/Latino Sports

Bronx, NY – It’s almost 11pm, do you know where your children are? On a cool and calm Thursday night breeze at Yankee Stadium, the Bronx Bombers are tied 5-5 against their American League East rivals, the Tampa Bay Rays. Thanks to Tampa Bay blowing their 32nd lead of the season, the most in Major League Baseball, the Yankees rallied in the bottom ninth to level the game.

After an evening of reviewing and replying back to emails, editing photos and articles for the site as well as submitting credentials for upcoming events within the five Boroughs of our city, I figured the game would have been done an hour ago. Now in the 11th innings, one of these teams need to win in order to stay on pace with the Boston Red Sox who had the evening off.

And just like that Yankees LF Brett Gardner blasted a game-winning walkoff home run. Not only was this Gardner’s 18th home run of the season, the Yankees defeated the Tampa Bay Rays by a final score of 6-5. With a record of 54-46, the Bronx Bombers are one-half game behind the Red Sox (56-47) for the American League East lead.

Now with the game over, I’m going to address Tuesday Night’s International Champions Cup game at Red Bull Arena between the Tottenham Hotspur (Premier League) and AS Roma (Serie A). In an entertaining match where it came down to the final minute, Roma’s player Marco Tumminello game-winner in stoppage time lifted his team to a 3-2 victory.

For me, visiting Red Bull Arena was like visiting an ex-girlfriend for the first time in over a year. As awkward as it felt at times, I had a pleasant time. As amazed as I was by the changes in Harrison, I enjoyed leaving Red Bull Arena because for one final time, I walked to the Newark Penn Station. As fun as it’s been, it’s time to say goodbye.

About the International Champions Cup

In the summer of 2013, Stephen M. Ross and Relevent Sports revolutionized the international soccer landscape by organizing the Guinness International Champions Cup (ICC), transforming the standard European club preseason tour into something remarkable: a competitive, world-class tournament.

The inaugural edition featured eight top clubs across six U.S. cities – Real Madrid, Juventus, Chelsea FC, Inter Milan, AC Milan, Valencia, Everton and the LA Galaxy – culminating with a spectacular final in Miami won by Real Madrid over Chelsea FC in front of nearly 70,000 fans. For more info, go to InternationalChampionsCup.com.