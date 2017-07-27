Governor Cuomo: The Subway Action Plan • Latino Sports

Credit: NY State

Bronx, NY – It’s Thursday night and I’m at Yankee Stadium reviewing my emails while the New York Yankees and their American League East rivals, Tampa Bay Rays battle it out.

After two innings of baseball, the Bronx Bombers lead the Rays by a score of 2-0.

On an interesting note, the State of New York’s Press Office has for whatever reason included me in their media distribution list. Nevertheless, being included in their distribution list is a pleasant feeling because someone in their office is aware that outside of the games, I’m interested in what’s going on within my state.

With that said, here’s Governor Cuomo addressing the much-needed Subway Action Plan.

TRANSCRIPT – New York State commits itself to fund 50 percent of the plan. Why? Because it’s smart. Mass-transit is the city’s circulatory system. You slow down the subway system, you slow down the blood flow in this city. That’s why it’s smart. Its fair, it’s right, and at the same time we are not going to wait for additional promises.

I want Mr. Lhota and Mr. Samuelsen to know, today I am making the state’s funds available to begin the transformation of the MTA. Our partners should do the same. There is no time for delay and there is no tolerance for a lack of commitment on this issue.

To me, this is black and white, New Yorkers need help and they need it now. The fundamental responsibility of government is to respond in a timely and effective when people need help. And the current MTA situation is a crisis.

And that’s why we’re going to get to work today because subway riders are suffering and subway riders are the hardworking men and women, who are the back bone of this city.