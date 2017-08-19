The Grandy Man Is Traded To The Dodgers • Latino Sports

Credit: Cesar Diaz/Latino Sports

Flushing, NY – Curtis Granderson, thank you for being a class act.

Following the New York Mets 3-1 loss to the Miami Marlins, the Amazins front office announced that Curtis Granderson has been traded for, “cash considerations to the Los Angeles Dodgers for a player to be named later or cash considerations.”

For the Grandy Man, he is going from a 59-61 Mets team a dominating and possibly record-breaking 86-34 Dodgers team who will definitely be competing in this year’s postseason. In a season that once was full of promise, Granderson batted .228, blasted 19 HR, and produced 52 RBI for the Amazins. While this may have not been his best season, Granderson was always a class act on and off the field.

Following the game, Curtis Granderson met with the media and expressed how much he enjoyed playing for the Mets organization for the past four seasons. In addition, he talked about the opportunity of playing a postseason-bound Dodgers team.

Seconds after addressing the Media about his trade, many media members took a moment to thank Granderson for being a class act and shook his hand. As appreciative as Granderson was about the gesture, the look in his eyes expressed saddness and optimism as he’s about to embark to Los Angeles where I have a feeling he’ll be welcomed with open arms. As cruel as baseball can be, moments like this are beautiful.

Not the trade but the verbal and physical appreciation that was demonstrated towards the Grandy Man. Before I left the clubhouse, Curtis and I talked about one of his favorite wrestlers, D-Lo Brown. Curtis explained how D-Lo’s headshaking was what he liked best about him. We laughed. When I told him that Slick was my favorite WWF manager growing up, he countered me with the Million Dollar Man’s Ted DiBiase’s bodyguard Virgil.

We laughed some more, shook hands, hugged and went our separate ways.

Game Summary: Friday, August 18, 2017