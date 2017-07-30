Hall Of Fame: Chi-Chi Rodriguez In Cooperstown • Latino Sports

Bronx, NY – At 81-years-old, Puerto Rican born professional golfer Chi-Chi Rodriguez looks great. He’s in Cooperstown, NY for this weekend’s Baseball of Fall ceremonies. On Saturday, he joined several current and soon-to-be Hall of Fame members in Saturday’s golf tournament at Leatherstocking Golf Course.

With that said, I wanted to wish Julio Pabon, Dan Schlossberg, and George Napolitano safe travels going and returning from Sunday’s Baseball Hall of Fame ceremoney where Jeff Bagwell, Tim Raines, and Latino Sports favorite Ivan Rodriguez join baseball’s immortals on their special day. Have fun, guys!

Yankees Update: Playing their final game of their four-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays, the New York Yankees lead their American League East rivals by a score of 2-1. In the bottom of the second inning, Yankees second baseman Ronald Torreyes blasted a two-run home run to give the Bronx Bombers the lead. For Torreyes, this is his third homer of the season.

With that said, enjoy George Napolitano’s photos from yesterday’s golf outing.