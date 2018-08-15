Happ Pace Yanks To Victory Over The Rays [Photos] • Latino Sports

New York, NY – There are better writers than me in and out of the press box.
However, it doesn’t erase the seasons I’ve experienced as a writer. On Tuesday night at Yankee Stadium, the New York Yankees paced themselves to a 4-1 win over the Tampa Bay Rays. Until the next time, I bid you adieu. Tune in, find out, Pinstripes all the way!
Game Summary: Tuesday, August 14, 2018
- FINAL SCORE: Yankees 4 (75-44), Rays 1 (60-59)
- WINNING PITCHER: J.A. Happ (13-6; 7.0IP, 1H, 0R, 0ER, 4BB, 4SO, 0HR)
- LOSING PITCHER: Hunter Wood (0-1; 1.0IP, 3H, 1R, 1ER, 1BB, 1SO, 0HR)
- SAVE: Aroldis Chapman (31)
- HOME RUNS (Yanks): None
- HOME RUNS (Rays): Willy Adames (6th HR/8th Inning)
- ATTENDANCE (Paid): 40,393
- TIME: 2:32
Enjoy the pictures taken by Daniel Budasoff…