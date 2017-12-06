Harlem Globetrotters Celebrate 2nd Annual World Trick Shot Day • Latino Sports

Credit: Cesar Diaz/Latino Sports

New York, NY – I dig the original Harlem Globetrotters. Whether I see them live, or on the television, or in that classic Scooby-Doo episode, the child in me geeks out. With that said, here’s a message they sent me…

The world famous Harlem Globetrotters celebrated the 2nd annual “World Trick Shot Day” by making a basketball shot from the world’s only school bus on top of a building.

Zeus McClurkin trekked to top of the City Museum in St. Louis, reached out of the driver side window of a bus hanging off the ledge, and made a shot to a hoop over 130 feet below. The amazing feat was accomplished in front of a live audience.

The Globetrotters tips off their “Amazing Feats of Basketball” World Tour in St. Louis this Saturday en route to over 300 games throughout the U.S. through April. Other cities in December include New York City, Chicago, and Pittsburgh.

The Globetrotters’ tour will come to the Bay Area in January, Los Angeles in February, and Philadelphia and Atlanta in March. Tickets are available at HarlemGlobetrotters.com.

World Trick Shot Day takes place annually on the first Tuesday of December when the Harlem Globetrotters host an online celebration of Trick Shots. Fans have the opportunity to post their best trick shot videos on social media using #WorldTrickShotDay.

Throughout the day, Globetrotters stars will react to their favorite fan videos and instantly award tickets to their local Globetrotters game. As originators of the trick shot, the Globetrotters hold numerous world records for their feats, dazzling audiences both on and off the court with their unique skills.