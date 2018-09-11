hims: Stamina Study For NFL Fans [Infographic] • Latino Sports

Photo Credit: Cesar Diaz/Latino Sports

New York, NY – A few days ago, the fine folks from hims sent me their infographic covering the sex stamina of NFL Fans. Stats like this I enjoy because along with the humor of it, I can’t help but wonder if a team’s performance actually affect one’s stamina.

The only thing I know is that the New York Jets kicked off the Sam Darnold Era as he overcame his first NFL pass that lead to an interception-touchdown score to help rally the Jets to their first win of the season by the a final score of 48-17 over the Detroit Lions on the road. Next up for the J-E-T-S… their home opener at MetLife Stadium where they will face their most bitter AFC East rivals, the Miami Dolphins. Stay dry and enjoy the week!

About Hims

Hims is about personal wellness. You should look and feel your best all the time. Our job is to make that easy and affordable. Hims creates men’s wellness products backed by science – for sexual health, hair loss and skin care. For information, go to forhims.com.