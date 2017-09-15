Hispanic Coalition NY Join RISE Campaign • Latino Sports

Credit: Cesar Diaz/Latino Sports

ALBANY, N.Y. – Today, we are joining Voto Latino, Mi Familia Vota, iAmerica and 150 additional partners in launching RISE, a digital and on-the-ground voter registration campaign this Hispanic Heritage Month.

Now in its fourth year, the RISE campaign urges Latinos to register to vote and encourage their family, friends and colleagues to do the same in preparation for important upcoming elections. The RISE campaign, launched today on the first day of Hispanic Heritage Month, will challenge Latinos to recognize the power in their vote and leave an everlasting legacy in American history.

The RISE campaign challenges the Latino community and allies to RISE: Register to vote; Ignite community involvement; Strive to grow our political power; andEngage by becoming citizens and mobilizing others to join the movement.

Throughout the month, RISE partners will be celebrating the diversity in our community by highlighting a different segment each week, including our LGBTQ brothers and sisters, the Afrolatino community, immigrant youth, and our indigenous ancestors. We’ll also be celebrating National Voter Registration Day on September 26.

RISE was first launched in 2014 under the name Hispanic Heritage Month of Action and is led by Voto Latino, Mi Familia Vota and iAmerica. With over 500 partners that include nonprofit organizations, media companies, individual influencers and small businesses, the RISE campaign uses culturally-relevant online content, webinars, on-the-ground activations, and distribution of partner toolkits to educate and engage Latinos at a national and local level.

For more information about RISE or to become an official partner, visit www.wemustrise.org.

Voto Latino is a pioneering civic media organization that seeks to transform America by recognizing Latinos’ innate leadership. Through innovative digital campaigns, pop culture, and grassroots voices, we provide culturally relevant programs that engage, educate and empower Latinos to be agents of change. Together, we aim to build a stronger and more inclusive democracy.

Mi Familia Vota is a national 501(c)(4) civic engagement organization that advocates on social and economic issues that impact the Latino community, from immigration to workers rights.

The Hispanic Coalition NY’s mission is to empower through education and by serving as a forum for engaging the public in a cultural exchange of ideas and views on social, civic, educational, and economic issues affecting the Hispanic-Latino Community.