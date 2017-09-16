It’s Over: Historic Indians Winning Streak Stopped By Royals • Latino Sports

Bronx, NY – It finally came to an end!

Cleveland’s historic winning streak was stopped yesterday by the Kansas City Royals in another nail biter in front of a packed house at Progressive Field. The Royals squeaked a 4–3 victory over their first place rivals and ended the longest winning streak in Major League Baseball in 101 years.

The Indians had not lost a game in since August 23 when they defeated the Boston Red Sox 13-6 and will now go down in history as the team that came closest to matching, or beating the longest streak ever, the 26 games won by the New York Giants in 1916.

The streak might be over, but thanks to that incredible run the Indians have assured a division title in the Central Division for the second straight season with a 13-game lead over the second place Minnesota Twins.

Cleveland fans are proud of their teams historic run and demonstrated that yesterday after the loss as every Cleveland fan at the stadium gave their team a long standing ovation as the team stood in front of their dugout saluting each other and appreciating the fans reaction.