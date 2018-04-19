History Made In Puerto Rico: Lindor Received His Latino MVP Award • Latino Sports

San Juan, Puerto Rico – Who would of thought that twenty eight years after Ruben Sierra of the Texas Rangers received the first ever LatinoMVP award in New York we would be in San Juan, Puerto Rico giving the award to Francisco Lindor of the Cleveland Indians?

The award grew out of a reaction on the part of many in Puerto Rico and throughout the baseball community who believed that the Baseball Writers Association of America (BBWAA) overlooked Sierra for the 1989 American League MVP.

Julio Pabón, now president of Latino Sports was vacationing with his family in Puerto Rico and learned of the controversy. Pabón being an advocate for his community in the Bronx decided to award Sierra when the Rangers visited New York to play the Yankees and that’s how the LatinoMVP award and Latino Sports were born.

In the twenty-eight years of the award it has never been given in Puerto Rico. Yesterday, history was made when Francisco Lindor was honored in his home in front of thousand of his adoring baseball fans.

Lindor was totally surprised as was the fans when they saw the James Fiorentino watercolor painting. We asked Lindor whom was he giving the award to and he said, “This award is going home with me.” He also stated how proud and blessed he felt to have won this prestigious award, thanked Latino Sports and stated that receiving this award in Puerto Rico was incredible.

Everyone from the owner of the Cleveland Indians, Mr. Larry Dolan to other players and fans gave Latino Sports mucho love and appreciation for bringing the award and giving it to Lindor in Puerto Rico. We want to thank the Cleveland Indians and MLB for supporting the idea of giving this prestigious award on an on field ceremony before yesterday’s game.