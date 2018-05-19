HItting & Pitching Went To Plan For Mets • Latino Sports

Credit: George Napolitano/Latino Sports

Flushing, NY – Jacob deGrom had his best outing of the season for the Mets Friday night at Citi Field. He held the Arizona Diamondbacks scoreless through 5.0 innings before giving up a run in the sixth inning which snapped a career high of 24.1 innings before giving up a run. This was Jake at his best also tying a career high in strikeouts with 13.

In other words, as the Diamondbacks were reminded, there is nothing wrong with the Mets right-hander who allowed one run on six hits in 7.0 innings. He improved to 4-0, first time in his career and the Mets got four hits from Michael Conforto in a 3-1 win.

Conforto, the struggling outfielder said it has been a process. He also tied a career game high in hits and drove in two runs, and on this night the Mets had the plan that was supposed to be with, the start from deGrom and production from Conforto.

“Had all his pitches going for him,” said manager Mickey Callaway about his starter. “Could see him come out of it,” Callaway said about the production from Conforto who has been delaing with the process of getting consistent at bats. Over the last seven games, Conforto is batting .357 with a double two home runs, five RBI and two runs scored.

And this is about consistency for the Mets. They have not won a series in over a month and it has always been about the ability of deGrom and fellow right-hander Noah Syndergaard to get the job done.

This Mets teams also depends on production from the outfield position. But Yoenis Cespedes is on the disabled and Juan Lagares was lost for the season with a tear to his left toe. So the production from Conforto is essential for a team that has been struggling to score runs.

The manager said, “We scored early.” The Mets did that with two runs in the first inning and deGrom, with a consistent fastball, located in and up, was the first Met starter to to get 13 or more strikeouts without issuing a walk since Chris Capuano in August of 2011 against the Braves.

“Obviously we have to step up,” said Conforto about his role and others in the lineup. Jacob deGrom did his part and six hits were sufficient as Jeurys Familia struck out the side in the ninth and recorded his 12th save,

Saturday night the Mets look for that consistency. Steven Matz is on the mound in the second of three as the Mets hope to take another game, again consistency is the name of the game here.

